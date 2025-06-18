Trump's Fed Frustration: The Powell Debate

In a sharp rebuke to the Federal Reserve, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Chair Jerome Powell for his anticipated decision not to cut interest rates. Trump, who appointed Powell during his previous term, addressed reporters at the White House, expressing dissatisfaction with Powell's handling of economic issues.

The former president even joked about the possibility of appointing himself to lead the U.S. central bank, indicating his belief that he would perform better than Powell. Despite previously suggesting Powell's termination, Trump has since retracted such statements, albeit maintaining his overall criticism.

Trump's comments precede the Federal Reserve's expected decision to keep interest rates unchanged, amid concerns about a cooling economy and inflation risks. Referring to Powell as 'too late Powell,' Trump highlighted his belief that the Fed has been too slow in enacting rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)