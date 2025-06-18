Kerala CM Denies CPI(M)-RSS Ties During Emergency

In a bold statement, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted allegations of political cooperation between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the RSS during the Emergency period, labeling the right-wing group a 'communal force' targeting Marxist cadres.

On the eve of the Nilambur Assembly bypoll, Vijayan criticized Congress leaders, indirectly targeting K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan, accusing the party of compromising secular principles for 'political gains'. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had triggered a political stir by suggesting past collaboration with the RSS.

Congress interpreted Govindan's remarks as a tactic by CPI(M) to attract right-wing support in the bypolls. However, Vijayan vehemently denied any compromises with the RSS, stating Congress had more notably indulged in alliances with them over the years for electoral benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)