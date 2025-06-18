Left Menu

Kerala CM Denies CPI(M)-RSS Ties During Emergency

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denied any political cooperation between the CPI(M) and RSS during the Emergency, describing RSS as a 'communal force'. He criticized the Congress for compromising its secular principles and accused them of collaborating with RSS. Vijayan dismissed claims of CPI(M)-RSS ties as false.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:38 IST
Kerala CM Denies CPI(M)-RSS Ties During Emergency
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted allegations of political cooperation between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the RSS during the Emergency period, labeling the right-wing group a 'communal force' targeting Marxist cadres.

On the eve of the Nilambur Assembly bypoll, Vijayan criticized Congress leaders, indirectly targeting K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan, accusing the party of compromising secular principles for 'political gains'. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had triggered a political stir by suggesting past collaboration with the RSS.

Congress interpreted Govindan's remarks as a tactic by CPI(M) to attract right-wing support in the bypolls. However, Vijayan vehemently denied any compromises with the RSS, stating Congress had more notably indulged in alliances with them over the years for electoral benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025