Kerala CM Denies CPI(M)-RSS Ties During Emergency
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denied any political cooperation between the CPI(M) and RSS during the Emergency, describing RSS as a 'communal force'. He criticized the Congress for compromising its secular principles and accused them of collaborating with RSS. Vijayan dismissed claims of CPI(M)-RSS ties as false.
In a bold statement, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted allegations of political cooperation between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the RSS during the Emergency period, labeling the right-wing group a 'communal force' targeting Marxist cadres.
On the eve of the Nilambur Assembly bypoll, Vijayan criticized Congress leaders, indirectly targeting K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan, accusing the party of compromising secular principles for 'political gains'. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had triggered a political stir by suggesting past collaboration with the RSS.
Congress interpreted Govindan's remarks as a tactic by CPI(M) to attract right-wing support in the bypolls. However, Vijayan vehemently denied any compromises with the RSS, stating Congress had more notably indulged in alliances with them over the years for electoral benefits.
