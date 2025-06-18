Clash of Claims: Modi and Trump on India-Pakistan Ceasefire
The Congress has expressed confusion over conflicting narratives from the Modi government and Donald Trump regarding the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Trump claims credit for brokering peace, while Modi denies any US mediation. Both leaders' statements have sparked questions about national security and diplomatic transparency.
The Congress party on Wednesday criticized the conflicting accounts from the Modi government and former US President Donald Trump concerning the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. The party found it "puzzling" that while Modi's government denied any mediation, Trump remained adamant about his role in brokering peace.
In a morning statement, the Indian government asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly told Trump that there was no external role in the ceasefire and dismissed any suggestions of mediation. However, Trump later repeated his claim of stopping the war and expressed his admiration for both countries' leaders.
The remarks have raised concerns about India's transparency in diplomatic matters, especially given the sensitive nature of national security and sovereignty. Details about the ceasefire, which occurred amid Operation Sindoor and followed significant military engagements, remain a point of contention between the two nations.
