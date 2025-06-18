Tulsi Gabbard Reschedules Senate Intelligence Briefing Amid Middle East Tensions
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has delayed her scheduled briefing with the Senate intelligence committee. The postponement is due to her involvement in urgent matters concerning the Middle East, specifically Iran. A new date is being sought for the briefing.
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has postponed a planned briefing with the Senate intelligence committee, originally set for Wednesday. The decision comes in response to escalating developments in the Middle East, notably in Iran.
A spokesperson for Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who chairs the panel, confirmed the rescheduling, citing Gabbard's pressing engagements at the principal level.
The initial plan to defer the briefing was first reported by Axios, with efforts now underway to find a suitable alternative date.
