Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard Reschedules Senate Intelligence Briefing Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has delayed her scheduled briefing with the Senate intelligence committee. The postponement is due to her involvement in urgent matters concerning the Middle East, specifically Iran. A new date is being sought for the briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:49 IST
Tulsi Gabbard Reschedules Senate Intelligence Briefing Amid Middle East Tensions
briefing
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has postponed a planned briefing with the Senate intelligence committee, originally set for Wednesday. The decision comes in response to escalating developments in the Middle East, notably in Iran.

A spokesperson for Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who chairs the panel, confirmed the rescheduling, citing Gabbard's pressing engagements at the principal level.

The initial plan to defer the briefing was first reported by Axios, with efforts now underway to find a suitable alternative date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025