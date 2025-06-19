Uproar as LGBT Suicide Hotline Faces Funding Cut

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the termination of funding for an LGBT-targeted suicide prevention hotline, citing its promotion of what it terms 'radical gender ideology.' The move has been described as 'devastating' by the organization that operates the service.

The Trevor Project, a non-profit dedicated to providing specialized support to LGBT youth, has stated that it will be forced to close its hotline due to the pulled funding. CEO Jaymes Black expressed heartbreak on social media, revealing the news of the imminent shutdown of the national LGBTQ+ youth suicide lifeline.

According to a spokesperson for the White House Office of Management and Budget, funding will continue for the broader 988 Lifeline. The Trump administration defends its actions as a means to curb the spread of 'radical' gender ideologies and to allegedly restore fairness. However, critics argue the decision places marginalized groups at greater risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)