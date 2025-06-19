Left Menu

A Diplomatic Luncheon: Trump Hosts Pakistan's Asim Munir

In a rare diplomatic gesture, US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House. This meeting follows recent hostilities between India and Pakistan. Amid escalating Middle East tensions and strengthened US-Pakistan counterterrorism collaboration, Munir's US visit is considered a diplomatic success for Islamabad.

In an unusual and noteworthy diplomatic encounter, President Donald Trump received Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House, marking a significant moment in US-Pakistan relations. This luncheon involves discussion amid tense hostilities that recently erupted between India and Pakistan.

Simultaneously, President Trump navigates another crisis in the Middle East, while exploring potential US mediation. Munir's attendance is perceived in Islamabad as a diplomatic coup, signaling heightened US-Pakistan cooperation, despite existing friction within South Asia.

The visit also underscores the growing US collaboration with Pakistan, especially in counterterrorism efforts against the Islamic State Khorasan. This partnership bolsters regional stability, with Pakistani operations resulting in the capture of high-value targets, further enhancing US international security frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

