India-Croatia Ties: Bridging Continents with Diplomacy and Culture

During a pivotal meeting in Croatia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue over conflict, stating that solutions to global issues cannot emerge from battlefields. Modi's discussions with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković highlighted the necessity of diplomacy and collaborative efforts for peace.

The two leaders unveiled plans to bolster cooperation across various sectors, namely defense, agriculture, and technology, as part of an enhanced bilateral agreement. The talks also touched upon the volatile global security environment and underscored the threat of terrorism.

Modi's historic visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, also celebrated cultural ties, with agreements signed to extend cultural exchange programs. The trip concluded with a commitment to fortify India-EU trade relations, leveraging initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

