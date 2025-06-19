India-Croatia Ties: Bridging Continents with Diplomacy and Culture
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Croatia underscores the strengthening ties between India and Croatia through diplomacy and cultural exchanges. Both nations agreed on enhancing collaboration in sectors like defense, pharmaceuticals, and technology while condemning terrorism. The visit marks an important step in deepening India-EU strategic ties.
- Country:
- Croatia
During a pivotal meeting in Croatia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue over conflict, stating that solutions to global issues cannot emerge from battlefields. Modi's discussions with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković highlighted the necessity of diplomacy and collaborative efforts for peace.
The two leaders unveiled plans to bolster cooperation across various sectors, namely defense, agriculture, and technology, as part of an enhanced bilateral agreement. The talks also touched upon the volatile global security environment and underscored the threat of terrorism.
Modi's historic visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, also celebrated cultural ties, with agreements signed to extend cultural exchange programs. The trip concluded with a commitment to fortify India-EU trade relations, leveraging initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
