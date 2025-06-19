Left Menu

Trump's Uncertain Stance on Iran Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his indecision regarding a meeting with Iran, noting that discussions could occur. He highlighted Israel's successful operations targeting Iran's nuclear program, asserting that Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon prior to these efforts.

Updated: 19-06-2025 00:53 IST
  United States

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that no final decision has been made regarding the next steps with Iran. He is expected to convene a meeting at the White House Situation Room later in the day to discuss the matter further.

Trump indicated that Iran has expressed interest in meeting, to which the U.S. might be receptive. Meanwhile, he praised Israel's recent strikes for effectively targeting Iran's nuclear capabilities.

According to Trump, before these strikes, Iran was nearing the completion of a nuclear weapon. Reporting by Steve Holland, editing by Leslie Adler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

