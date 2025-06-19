Left Menu

Iran Open to High-Level Talks with the U.S.

Iran has expressed willingness to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump soon, according to a senior Iranian official. The proposed meeting aims to discuss a cease-fire with Israel and might involve Trump's key representatives. Talks would focus on the Iranian nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:50 IST
Iran Open to High-Level Talks with the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Iran has indicated its openness to U.S. President Donald Trump's offer for high-level talks, as reported by the New York Times on Wednesday. This revelation comes from a senior official within the Iranian government.

According to the official, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is prepared to engage in discussions aimed at establishing a cease-fire with Israel.

President Trump has expressed interest in ensuring the talks concentrate on Iran's nuclear program, suggesting he might dispatch Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to participate in the discussions.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025