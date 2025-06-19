Iran Open to High-Level Talks with the U.S.

Iran has indicated its openness to U.S. President Donald Trump's offer for high-level talks, as reported by the New York Times on Wednesday. This revelation comes from a senior official within the Iranian government.

According to the official, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is prepared to engage in discussions aimed at establishing a cease-fire with Israel.

President Trump has expressed interest in ensuring the talks concentrate on Iran's nuclear program, suggesting he might dispatch Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to participate in the discussions.