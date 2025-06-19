Iran Open to High-Level Talks with the U.S.
Iran has expressed willingness to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump soon, according to a senior Iranian official. The proposed meeting aims to discuss a cease-fire with Israel and might involve Trump's key representatives. Talks would focus on the Iranian nuclear program.
Updated: 19-06-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:50 IST
Iran has indicated its openness to U.S. President Donald Trump's offer for high-level talks, as reported by the New York Times on Wednesday. This revelation comes from a senior official within the Iranian government.
According to the official, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is prepared to engage in discussions aimed at establishing a cease-fire with Israel.
President Trump has expressed interest in ensuring the talks concentrate on Iran's nuclear program, suggesting he might dispatch Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to participate in the discussions.
