USDA Mulls Poultry Vaccine Amid Bird Flu Crisis

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is evaluating a plan to vaccinate poultry against bird flu, a move that would be unprecedented in its scope. This potential plan, highlighted in discussions this week, addresses the needs of egg and turkey producers severely affected by recent outbreaks.

This proposal takes into account the export dynamics of poultry products, a critical factor since the bird flu crisis began in 2022, resulting in the culling of nearly 175 million birds. The USDA's plan comes after multiple associations submitted proposals to the government, urging a solution to the virus that has devastated farms nationwide.

The comprehensive strategy indicates an advanced stage of discussions, as the government weighs the benefits and challenges of implementing a poultry vaccination program that could have significant economic implications for U.S. poultry exports.

