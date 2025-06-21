In a turbulent global scene, Syrian security forces have detained Wassim al-Assad, cousin of the ousted Bashar al-Assad, following his 2023 U.S. sanctions. This detention adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing Syrian crisis, raising questions about regional stability.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of attempting to derail nuclear negotiations involving Iran and the U.S. His remarks come at a time when geopolitical tensions are peaking in the Middle East, with diplomatic dialogue seeming increasingly fragile.

In efforts to strengthen national defense, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Western allies to contribute 0.25% of their GDP to boost Ukraine's weapon production. This proposition underscores the ongoing geopolitical strife and the importance of international collaboration for regional peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)