Global News Roundup: A Snapshot of World's Current Affairs

This roundup highlights recent global events: Syrian forces detained Wassim al-Assad; tensions rise with Erdogan's remarks on Israel; Ukraine seeks GDP allocations from Western allies for weapons; Iran nuclear talks face hurdles; and Pope Leo addresses AI's challenges, while Air India receives a warning on pilot duty timing breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:26 IST
In a turbulent global scene, Syrian security forces have detained Wassim al-Assad, cousin of the ousted Bashar al-Assad, following his 2023 U.S. sanctions. This detention adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing Syrian crisis, raising questions about regional stability.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of attempting to derail nuclear negotiations involving Iran and the U.S. His remarks come at a time when geopolitical tensions are peaking in the Middle East, with diplomatic dialogue seeming increasingly fragile.

In efforts to strengthen national defense, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Western allies to contribute 0.25% of their GDP to boost Ukraine's weapon production. This proposition underscores the ongoing geopolitical strife and the importance of international collaboration for regional peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

