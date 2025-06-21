Left Menu

BRICS Summit 2024: Elevating Global South's Voice

Ahead of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, leading member nations stressed combating terrorism and boosting the Global South's interests. They advocated using national currencies for intra-BRICS trade, emphasizing deeper cooperation on economic issues, as BRICS expands to include more countries.

BRICS Summit 2024: Elevating Global South's Voice
  • India

With the BRICS summit set to take place in Rio de Janeiro, representatives of the group underscored the urgency of combating terrorism and advancing the Global South's interests.

The summit aims to strengthen economic cooperation by advocating the use of national currencies for intra-BRICS trade amidst rising global polarization.

As BRICS expands, including new member nations, it seeks to elevate the Global South's role in shaping international governance, outlined prominently by India's BRICS sherpa, Dammu Ravi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

