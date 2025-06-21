BRICS Summit 2024: Elevating Global South's Voice

With the BRICS summit set to take place in Rio de Janeiro, representatives of the group underscored the urgency of combating terrorism and advancing the Global South's interests.

The summit aims to strengthen economic cooperation by advocating the use of national currencies for intra-BRICS trade amidst rising global polarization.

As BRICS expands, including new member nations, it seeks to elevate the Global South's role in shaping international governance, outlined prominently by India's BRICS sherpa, Dammu Ravi.

