Bharat Mata Portrait Sparks Political Unrest in Kerala

A heated controversy has erupted in Kerala over the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at official events in Raj Bhavan, with the state Governor at the center of the dispute. The row has sparked protests from both sides of the political spectrum, leading to heightened tensions in the region.

The dispute began when the ruling CPI(M) and its allies accused Governor Rajendra Vishawanath Arlekar of transforming Raj Bhavan into a venue for RSS ideology. In response, pro-BJP groups, including the Yuva Morcha, have staged counter-protests, accusing the government of unnecessary conflict.

Amidst protests, the issue has caught nationwide attention, raising questions about secularism, constitutional values, and political influence. The situation remains tense as both parties continue to engage in a war of words, while maintaining their stance on the controversial portrait.

(With inputs from agencies.)