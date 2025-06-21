Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds in Hooghly: BJP Leader Found Dead

Sheikh Bakibulla, a local BJP leader in West Bengal's Hooghly district, was found dead at his home. The circumstances of his death led to a police investigation, while locals demonstrated during the body recovery. His political activities and sudden demise have sparked demands for justice and truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A local BJP leader's death has sent shockwaves through West Bengal's Hooghly district. Sheikh Bakibulla, head of the BJP's minority cell in Goghat, was discovered hanging on the second-floor balcony of his home, according to local police reports. The mysterious circumstances surrounding his death have prompted an immediate investigation.

Police responded to the scene amidst local protests, as community members expressed their discontent with the situation. Bakibulla's wife recounted that her husband was using his phone and heading for bed before the tragic event, leaving many to question the moments leading to his death.

On the political front, BJP colleagues vowed to seek justice for Bakibulla, highlighting his active participation in party activities. Meanwhile, rival Trinamool Congress leaders in the district insisted on a full disclosure of the incident's truth, underscoring the political tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

