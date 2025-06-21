Mystery Unfolds in Hooghly: BJP Leader Found Dead

A local BJP leader's death has sent shockwaves through West Bengal's Hooghly district. Sheikh Bakibulla, head of the BJP's minority cell in Goghat, was discovered hanging on the second-floor balcony of his home, according to local police reports. The mysterious circumstances surrounding his death have prompted an immediate investigation.

Police responded to the scene amidst local protests, as community members expressed their discontent with the situation. Bakibulla's wife recounted that her husband was using his phone and heading for bed before the tragic event, leaving many to question the moments leading to his death.

On the political front, BJP colleagues vowed to seek justice for Bakibulla, highlighting his active participation in party activities. Meanwhile, rival Trinamool Congress leaders in the district insisted on a full disclosure of the incident's truth, underscoring the political tensions in the area.

