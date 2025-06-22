Mystery Surrounding the Death of Bolivian Labor Minister
The death of Bolivia's Labor Minister, Erland Rodriguez Lafuente, has sparked an official investigation into its cause. President Luis Arce praised Rodriguez for his unwavering dedication to the Bolivian people. Rodriguez, appointed in August last year, had a career as a lawyer and worked in the Attorney General's Office.
The unexpected death of Bolivia's Labor Minister, Erland Rodriguez Lafuente, has led to the launch of an official investigation, as announced by governmental authorities on social media.
