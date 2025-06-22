Mystery Surrounding the Death of Bolivian Labor Minister

The unexpected death of Bolivia's Labor Minister, Erland Rodriguez Lafuente, has led to the launch of an official investigation, as announced by governmental authorities on social media.

President Luis Arce honored Rodriguez through a Facebook post, applauding his steadfast commitment to the people of Bolivia. Notably, Rodriguez was appointed as labor minister in August of the previous year.

Before assuming his ministerial role, Rodriguez had a distinguished background as a lawyer and served in the Attorney General's Office, contributing significantly to the Bolivian legal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)