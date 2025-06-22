Global Leaders Urge Calm Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions

In a step towards diplomacy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound concern over the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, calling for immediate de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy.

The appeal came shortly after the US launched attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, intensifying the conflict and causing global alarm.

Leaders worldwide, including EU and UK officials, urged restraint amidst fears of broader regional repercussions, while Iran condemned the US actions as violations of international law.

