Global Leaders Urge Calm Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, urging for dialogue and diplomacy. Following a US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, global leaders call for restraint, fearing a broader regional conflict. Iran criticizes the US for violating international laws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a step towards diplomacy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound concern over the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, calling for immediate de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy.
The appeal came shortly after the US launched attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, intensifying the conflict and causing global alarm.
Leaders worldwide, including EU and UK officials, urged restraint amidst fears of broader regional repercussions, while Iran condemned the US actions as violations of international law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomacy on the Line: UK-China Trade Talks Amid Embassy Debates
Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee to Share Insights on India's Global Diplomacy Post-Operation Sindoor
BJP MP Dubey Asserts Pakistan's Setbacks on Battlefield and Diplomacy
Boundary Beyond Borders: India-Nepal Cricket Diplomacy
Not sure if our international diplomacy is having issues, Pak received loans from IMF instead of being cornered globally: Mamata.