Chhattisgarh's Forensic Revolution: Boosting Justice and Industry

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced new forensic and innovation hubs in Chhattisgarh, aiming to enhance the criminal justice system and foster industrial growth. The initiatives, including the National Forensic Science University and i-Hub, promise to provide employment and support youth entrepreneurship in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:32 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to bolster Chhattisgarh's criminal justice system and industrial landscape, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled plans for the establishment of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Nava Raipur. This initiative is poised to strengthen the forensic infrastructure in central India, Shah affirmed during his address.

Highlighting the economic aspect, Shah revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 5,000 crore has been signed, setting the stage for industrial advancement in the state. The Union Minister emphasized that for Chhattisgarh to experience significant industrial growth, the onus is on the youth to engage actively in entrepreneurship and drive an industrial revolution.

Amit Shah also underscored the role of the i-Hub in providing both technical and financial support to aspiring entrepreneurs, creating new avenues for the youth. With a substantial investment in forensic science education and assurance of employment post-graduation, the government aims to decrease reliance on larger cities for forensic analysis and streamline justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

