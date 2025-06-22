Left Menu

China Condemns US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Calls for Ceasefire

China condemned US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, citing a violation of the UN Charter and escalating tensions in West Asia. Beijing urged all parties, especially Israel, to cease hostilities and engage in dialogue. The situation concerns China due to its oil imports from Iran.

China issued a strong condemnation against the US following its airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, declaring such actions a serious breach of the UN Charter, worsening tensions in an already volatile West Asia.

Beijing specifically called upon conflict parties, particularly Israel, to implement a swift ceasefire, prioritize civilian safety, and engage in diplomatic negotiations.

Given China's significant reliance on Iranian oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran threatened to close, the conflict exacerbates China's concerns over potential severe oil supply disruptions.

