China Condemns US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Calls for Ceasefire

China issued a strong condemnation against the US following its airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, declaring such actions a serious breach of the UN Charter, worsening tensions in an already volatile West Asia.

Beijing specifically called upon conflict parties, particularly Israel, to implement a swift ceasefire, prioritize civilian safety, and engage in diplomatic negotiations.

Given China's significant reliance on Iranian oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran threatened to close, the conflict exacerbates China's concerns over potential severe oil supply disruptions.

