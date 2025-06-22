Punjab Political Storm: Opposition Slams AAP's Bold Move

In a controversial move, the Punjab government faced severe criticism for appointing the chief secretary to head urban development authorities, effectively sidelining the chief minister. Opposition parties have termed this decision a maneuver by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to tighten his grip over Punjab.

The move, announced after a recent cabinet meeting, claims to bolster decentralized governance and enhance administrative efficiency by following national models where IAS officers lead such bodies, as seen in cities like Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. However, this reasoning has not placated critics.

Opposition leaders, including Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, allege the decision erodes Punjab's self-respect and democratic values, effectively reducing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to a puppet in Kejriwal's hands.