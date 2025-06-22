Left Menu

Punjab Political Storm: Opposition Slams AAP's Bold Move

The Punjab government's decision to appoint the chief secretary as the chairman of urban development authorities instead of the chief minister has sparked outrage. The Opposition claims it consolidates AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s control over the state, undermining Punjab's autonomy and the democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:25 IST
In a controversial move, the Punjab government faced severe criticism for appointing the chief secretary to head urban development authorities, effectively sidelining the chief minister. Opposition parties have termed this decision a maneuver by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to tighten his grip over Punjab.

The move, announced after a recent cabinet meeting, claims to bolster decentralized governance and enhance administrative efficiency by following national models where IAS officers lead such bodies, as seen in cities like Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. However, this reasoning has not placated critics.

Opposition leaders, including Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, allege the decision erodes Punjab's self-respect and democratic values, effectively reducing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to a puppet in Kejriwal's hands.

