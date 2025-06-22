Left Menu

Turkish Journalist Detained: The Power Struggle Against Erdogan

Turkish journalist Fatih Altayli was detained for allegedly threatening President Erdogan. The incident highlights a crackdown on opposition, as Altayli comments on Erdogan's lifetime presidency and Turkish history of resistance against unchecked power. The Istanbul Prosecutors' Office launched an investigation, but Altayli has denied the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:35 IST
Turkish Journalist Detained: The Power Struggle Against Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a notable move amid political tensions, Turkish authorities have detained prominent journalist Fatih Altayli, reportedly over remarks perceived as a threat to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. State-controlled media confirm that Altayli, known for his influential YouTube commentaries, has been taken into custody during a crackdown on dissenting voices.

Altayli found himself in the spotlight following a recent poll revealing vast public opposition to a lifetime presidency for Erdogan, who has held power for over two decades. Altayli, during one of his popular broadcasts, referenced Turkey's turbulent history, suggesting a national preference for imposing limits on political leadership.

Despite questioning, Altayli has denied any intentions of threatening Erdogan, a stance documented on Halk TV's platform. As the investigation unfolds, Altayli's detainment has fueled debates over political motivations behind legal actions in Turkey, as the government maintains judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025