Gulf Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Strikes on Iran

Following U.S. strikes on Iran, Gulf states are on high alert, fearing escalation. Key regional players like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain ramp up security measures, and countries prepare for potential conflict. Airlines cancel flights due to regional instability, and government agencies implement emergency plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:01 IST
Gulf states, crucial hosts for U.S. military bases, are on heightened alert after American forces launched strikes on Iran. The escalating situation raises fears of a broader conflict in the region, as President Donald Trump warns Tehran of further action unless it agrees to peace.

Saudi Arabia, the leading global oil exporter, is maintaining a high-security posture following the strikes, sources revealed. In response, Bahrain has advised drivers to steer clear of main roads, while Kuwait's defense council remains in permanent session, setting up shelters as a precautionary measure.

Tehran has noted possible retaliatory actions targeting U.S. assets, a critical concern for Gulf nations hosting American bases. The situation has disrupted global travel, with airlines avoiding Middle Eastern airspace and cancelling flights, as Bahraini authorities prepare for emergencies with national safety plans.

