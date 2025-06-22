Left Menu

Gaude Stands Firm: Continuing Fight for Goa's Tribal Justice

Govind Gaude, recently sacked as Goa's Art and Culture Minister, pledges to continue working for tribal rights while staying within the BJP. Despite alleged corruption claims against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Gaude asserts he will not resign from his MLA post, citing a commitment to justice for Goa's tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:08 IST
Gaude Stands Firm: Continuing Fight for Goa's Tribal Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Govind Gaude, the former Goa Art and Culture Minister recently dismissed from the cabinet, vows to remain active in politics by advocating for tribal rights. Addressing support in Marcel village, Gaude emphasized his intent to stay within the BJP, continuing his campaign against corruption in the Tribal Welfare Department.

Gaude has communicated his concerns to top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief J P Nadda, through letters detailing the state of affairs in Goa. Despite being ousted, Gaude stands resolute, aligning his mission with PM Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

Highlighting the persistent struggle of Goa's tribal communities, Gaude alleged pressures within the party led to his resignation request. Stressing the need for genuine dialogue on tribal issues, he intends to send his speech to Delhi to ensure its rightful interpretation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025