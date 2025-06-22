Gaude Stands Firm: Continuing Fight for Goa's Tribal Justice

Govind Gaude, the former Goa Art and Culture Minister recently dismissed from the cabinet, vows to remain active in politics by advocating for tribal rights. Addressing support in Marcel village, Gaude emphasized his intent to stay within the BJP, continuing his campaign against corruption in the Tribal Welfare Department.

Gaude has communicated his concerns to top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief J P Nadda, through letters detailing the state of affairs in Goa. Despite being ousted, Gaude stands resolute, aligning his mission with PM Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

Highlighting the persistent struggle of Goa's tribal communities, Gaude alleged pressures within the party led to his resignation request. Stressing the need for genuine dialogue on tribal issues, he intends to send his speech to Delhi to ensure its rightful interpretation.

(With inputs from agencies.)