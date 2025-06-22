Left Menu

Security Council Convenes Over Iran Strikes

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet after the U.S. conducted strikes on Iran's primary nuclear installations using bunker-busting bombs. This meeting was requested by Tehran and highlights escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:12 IST
Security Council Convenes Over Iran Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council is slated for an urgent meeting on Sunday, following a request by Tehran. This development comes in response to the United States targeting Iran's main nuclear facilities with powerful bunker-busting bombs, as confirmed by diplomatic sources.

These airstrikes mark a significant escalation in tensions between the two nations, prompting the urgent convening of the international body. The U.S. operation focused on neutralizing Iran's key nuclear sites, which has led to global apprehension about potential repercussions.

Diplomats emphasize the critical nature of the meeting as the UN Security Council seeks to address this destabilizing event and explore avenues to ease the heightened tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025