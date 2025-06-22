Security Council Convenes Over Iran Strikes
The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet after the U.S. conducted strikes on Iran's primary nuclear installations using bunker-busting bombs. This meeting was requested by Tehran and highlights escalating tensions.
The United Nations Security Council is slated for an urgent meeting on Sunday, following a request by Tehran. This development comes in response to the United States targeting Iran's main nuclear facilities with powerful bunker-busting bombs, as confirmed by diplomatic sources.
These airstrikes mark a significant escalation in tensions between the two nations, prompting the urgent convening of the international body. The U.S. operation focused on neutralizing Iran's key nuclear sites, which has led to global apprehension about potential repercussions.
Diplomats emphasize the critical nature of the meeting as the UN Security Council seeks to address this destabilizing event and explore avenues to ease the heightened tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
