Left Menu

Pakistan's Diplomatic Dilemma: Peace Prize to Protest

Pakistan condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iran, calling for diplomacy to resolve tensions. Simultaneously, Pakistan planned to nominate Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for mediating an India conflict. Contradictory stances emerged, as protests in Karachi denounced U.S., Israel, and India actions, highlighting regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:52 IST
Pakistan's Diplomatic Dilemma: Peace Prize to Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Pakistan condemned U.S. airstrikes on its neighbor Iran, which were ordered by President Donald Trump. The criticism from Islamabad came a day after announcing plans to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Trump's actions violated international law, intensifying regional tensions. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing condemnation of the U.S. attacks.

In Karachi, thousands protested against U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, trampling an American flag with Trump's image. While Pakistan praised Trump for mediating an India conflict, these conflicting positions reveal the geopolitical complexities it navigates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025