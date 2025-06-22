Pakistan's Diplomatic Dilemma: Peace Prize to Protest

On Sunday, Pakistan condemned U.S. airstrikes on its neighbor Iran, which were ordered by President Donald Trump. The criticism from Islamabad came a day after announcing plans to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Trump's actions violated international law, intensifying regional tensions. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing condemnation of the U.S. attacks.

In Karachi, thousands protested against U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, trampling an American flag with Trump's image. While Pakistan praised Trump for mediating an India conflict, these conflicting positions reveal the geopolitical complexities it navigates.

(With inputs from agencies.)