Turkish Journalist Fatih Altayli Arrested Over Alleged Threats to President Erdogan

Prominent independent journalist Fatih Altayli has been arrested by a Turkish court over alleged threats to President Tayyip Erdogan made on social media. Altayli, who boasts more than 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, was detained following his contentious video comments referencing Ottoman rulers and public opinion on Erdogan's leadership tenure.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office launched an investigation into Altayli, stating that his remarks implied threats against the president. Altayli has denied making any threats, asserting that his words, which were part of a rhetorical historical discussion, were misinterpreted and taken out of context.

This arrest is part of a larger series of detentions targeting opposition figures, like the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu earlier this year. Critics, including the main opposition CHP and several Western countries, describe the crackdown as politically motivated, while the government maintains the independence of Turkey's judiciary.

