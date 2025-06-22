Anti-NATO Protest Morphs into Anti-Iran Strikes Rally Ahead of Summit

An anti-NATO demonstration in The Hague on Sunday transformed into a protest against U.S. military action on Iranian nuclear sites. This comes just before a NATO summit set to take place in the city.

The protesters initially gathered to criticize NATO's military policies but soon changed their focus to condemn the overnight U.S. strikes on Iran. Attendees expressed concern about escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Some 5,000 people marched to the Peace Palace, demanding de-escalation and diplomacy while calling for NATO's disbandment. They voiced opposition to the U.S.-backed 5% defense spending target, questioning its impact on global peace.

