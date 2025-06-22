Left Menu

Anti-NATO Protest Morphs into Anti-Iran Strikes Rally Ahead of Summit

A protest against NATO in The Hague shifted focus to U.S. strikes on Iran, with demonstrators calling for diplomacy. Thousands marched towards the International Court of Justice, urging NATO's disbandment and opposing increased defense spending in the wake of heightened Middle East tensions.

Updated: 22-06-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An anti-NATO demonstration in The Hague on Sunday transformed into a protest against U.S. military action on Iranian nuclear sites. This comes just before a NATO summit set to take place in the city.

The protesters initially gathered to criticize NATO's military policies but soon changed their focus to condemn the overnight U.S. strikes on Iran. Attendees expressed concern about escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Some 5,000 people marched to the Peace Palace, demanding de-escalation and diplomacy while calling for NATO's disbandment. They voiced opposition to the U.S.-backed 5% defense spending target, questioning its impact on global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

