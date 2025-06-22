CPI Slams US Strikes on Iran, Criticizes Modi's Silence

The Communist Party of India's General Secretary D Raja expressed strong disapproval over the recent United States military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his lack of response to these developments.

In a statement to ANI, Raja disclosed that the CPI is actively engaging with other leftist factions within India to craft a unified condemnation of the US's aggressive actions and PM Modi's reticence in addressing the crisis.

On the international front, Rafael Grossi of the IAEA announced an upcoming emergency meeting, while radiation levels remain unchanged. Iran branded the strikes as illegal, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauding the US's decisive move, while evacuation for Indians in Iran is underway.

