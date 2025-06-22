Left Menu

CPI Slams US Strikes on Iran, Criticizes Modi's Silence

CPI General Secretary D Raja condemned US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites and criticized PM Modi for remaining silent. The CPI is coordinating with other Indian left parties to issue a joint statement against the attacks. Iran labeled the strikes as illegal, while Netanyahu supported the US action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:41 IST
CPI Slams US Strikes on Iran, Criticizes Modi's Silence
CPI General Secretary D Raja (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India's General Secretary D Raja expressed strong disapproval over the recent United States military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his lack of response to these developments.

In a statement to ANI, Raja disclosed that the CPI is actively engaging with other leftist factions within India to craft a unified condemnation of the US's aggressive actions and PM Modi's reticence in addressing the crisis.

On the international front, Rafael Grossi of the IAEA announced an upcoming emergency meeting, while radiation levels remain unchanged. Iran branded the strikes as illegal, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauding the US's decisive move, while evacuation for Indians in Iran is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025