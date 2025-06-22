CPI Slams US Strikes on Iran, Criticizes Modi's Silence
CPI General Secretary D Raja condemned US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites and criticized PM Modi for remaining silent. The CPI is coordinating with other Indian left parties to issue a joint statement against the attacks. Iran labeled the strikes as illegal, while Netanyahu supported the US action.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India's General Secretary D Raja expressed strong disapproval over the recent United States military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his lack of response to these developments.
In a statement to ANI, Raja disclosed that the CPI is actively engaging with other leftist factions within India to craft a unified condemnation of the US's aggressive actions and PM Modi's reticence in addressing the crisis.
On the international front, Rafael Grossi of the IAEA announced an upcoming emergency meeting, while radiation levels remain unchanged. Iran branded the strikes as illegal, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauding the US's decisive move, while evacuation for Indians in Iran is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CPI
- US airstrikes
- Iran
- Modi
- silence
- IAEA
- Raja
- Netanyahu
- evacuation
- India
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Silence: Allegations of Election Rigging Left Unaddressed
Gehlot Criticizes BJP Over Rajasthan Power Crisis
Gurjar Protest Stalls Train in Rajasthan: Demand for Reservation Persists
Gurjar Community Finds Resolution in Rajasthan: A Mahapanchayat's Outcome
Nidhish Rajagopal Shines in Salem Spartans' Triumph Over Madurai Panthers