Hezbollah Condemns US Strikes on Iran
Hezbollah criticized the US strikes on Iran, condemning President Trump's actions as deceitful and threatening. The group did not indicate plans to join Iran's retaliation but denounced the US as undermining global security and stability. Hezbollah labelled America a sponsor of terrorism, ignoring international laws.
In a heated statement released Sunday, Hezbollah condemned recent US military strikes on Iran, criticizing President Donald Trump's actions as deceitful and aggressive. The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group stopped short of threatening military retaliation alongside Tehran.
Hezbollah's statement blasted what they called Trump's 'illusion of control and arrogance,' asserting that the United States poses a significant threat to global security and the stability of the Islamic Republic. Despite considering potential repercussions, Hezbollah refrained from promising retaliatory action.
The US government labels Hezbollah a terrorist organization, aligning it with what Hezbollah describes as America's disregard for international laws and humanitarian norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
