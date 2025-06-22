Hezbollah Condemns US Strikes on Iran

In a heated statement released Sunday, Hezbollah condemned recent US military strikes on Iran, criticizing President Donald Trump's actions as deceitful and aggressive. The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group stopped short of threatening military retaliation alongside Tehran.

Hezbollah's statement blasted what they called Trump's 'illusion of control and arrogance,' asserting that the United States poses a significant threat to global security and the stability of the Islamic Republic. Despite considering potential repercussions, Hezbollah refrained from promising retaliatory action.

The US government labels Hezbollah a terrorist organization, aligning it with what Hezbollah describes as America's disregard for international laws and humanitarian norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)