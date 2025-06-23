Left Menu

US-Iran Tensions Escalate as Russia Urges Diplomacy

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning they have opened a Pandora's box with potentially catastrophic implications for international security. Russia offered mediation for a peaceful solution, but accused US leaders of dismissing diplomatic efforts, raising the risk of severe conflict in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-06-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 03:54 IST
Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has condemned the recent US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting, describing the actions as opening a 'Pandora's box' with uncertain consequences.

Nebenzia stressed that the strikes could ignite a large-scale conflict in the Middle East with unpredictable outcomes for global security.

While Russia has extended an offer to mediate a diplomatic resolution to Iran's nuclear program, Nebenzia accused the US, especially its leadership, of showing little interest in pursuing peaceful negotiations.

