US-Iran Tensions Escalate as Russia Urges Diplomacy
Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning they have opened a Pandora's box with potentially catastrophic implications for international security. Russia offered mediation for a peaceful solution, but accused US leaders of dismissing diplomatic efforts, raising the risk of severe conflict in the Middle East.
Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has condemned the recent US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting, describing the actions as opening a 'Pandora's box' with uncertain consequences.
Nebenzia stressed that the strikes could ignite a large-scale conflict in the Middle East with unpredictable outcomes for global security.
While Russia has extended an offer to mediate a diplomatic resolution to Iran's nuclear program, Nebenzia accused the US, especially its leadership, of showing little interest in pursuing peaceful negotiations.
