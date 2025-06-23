US-Iran Tensions Escalate as Russia Urges Diplomacy

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has condemned the recent US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting, describing the actions as opening a 'Pandora's box' with uncertain consequences.

Nebenzia stressed that the strikes could ignite a large-scale conflict in the Middle East with unpredictable outcomes for global security.

While Russia has extended an offer to mediate a diplomatic resolution to Iran's nuclear program, Nebenzia accused the US, especially its leadership, of showing little interest in pursuing peaceful negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)