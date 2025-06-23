Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israel's Largest Military Action Since Iran's 1979 Revolution

In a significant escalation, the United States, in concert with Israel, executed a major military operation targeting Iran's nuclear sites. This marks the largest such intervention since the Islamic Republic's 1979 revolution, intensifying already fraught geopolitical tensions.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social highlighted discussions about potential regime change in Iran, amidst continued hostilities between Iran and Israel. The situation has raised alarms within the U.S., prompting increased security measures and concerns about foreign threats, including cyber attacks.

Iranian response remains uncertain, though threats to close the crucial Strait of Hormuz could have severe global economic repercussions. The U.N. has urged for a cessation of hostilities, while anti-war protests spring up across U.S. cities. The situation remains precarious with profound regional implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)