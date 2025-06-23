Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israel's Largest Military Action Since Iran's 1979 Revolution

The U.S., alongside Israel, launched major military strikes against Iran's nuclear sites, marking the largest Western military action since Iran's 1979 revolution. With the potential for rising global tensions, experts predict economic impacts, particularly in the oil sector. Anti-war protests emerged, and the U.N. called for immediate ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 04:30 IST
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israel's Largest Military Action Since Iran's 1979 Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, the United States, in concert with Israel, executed a major military operation targeting Iran's nuclear sites. This marks the largest such intervention since the Islamic Republic's 1979 revolution, intensifying already fraught geopolitical tensions.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social highlighted discussions about potential regime change in Iran, amidst continued hostilities between Iran and Israel. The situation has raised alarms within the U.S., prompting increased security measures and concerns about foreign threats, including cyber attacks.

Iranian response remains uncertain, though threats to close the crucial Strait of Hormuz could have severe global economic repercussions. The U.N. has urged for a cessation of hostilities, while anti-war protests spring up across U.S. cities. The situation remains precarious with profound regional implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025