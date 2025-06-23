Pakistan's NSC Voices Concern Over Escalating Israel-Iran Tensions After US Strikes

The National Security Committee of Pakistan has expressed deep concerns over the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran following recent US strikes on Iranian soil. The committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, came together to discuss the repercussions of these developments.

With increased tensions in the region, the NSC condemned Israel's aggressive actions that coincided with apparent diplomatic negotiations between Tehran and Washington. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alongside key military and civil personnel, reiterated Iran's right to defense, as recognized under the UN Charter.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to working with all concerned parties to promote regional peace and emphasized the need for resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. Calls for adherence to international law were made, noting that the conflict risks escalating into a broader confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)