Putin Condemns US-Iran Tensions, Promises Support Amidst Rising Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the US for unjustified attacks on Iran, warning of increased regional conflict. He offered support to Iran, highlighting Russia's existing strategic partnership, though certain strategic support details remain undisclosed. Putin's comments come amidst scrutiny of global powers' roles in exacerbating Middle Eastern tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:37 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned recent U.S. actions against Iran, describing them as "unjustified" and expressing concern over mounting global tensions. During a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in the Kremlin, Putin promised to support Iran amidst speculation about regime change, a step Russia fears could trigger war.

Putin's reception of Araqchi alongside key Russian officials underscores the strategic partnership between Russia and Iran, yet details on increased support remain vague. Conversations between both nations continue while Putin navigates his stance carefully, faced with a pressing conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's resolution proposal for a Middle Eastern ceasefire at the U.N. aligns with their call for de-escalation. Despite Iran's dissatisfaction with the level of support received from Russia, the Kremlin maintains its strategic ties, wary of an escalation leading to nuclear arms development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

