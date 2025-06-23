Left Menu

Britannia Card: Luring Wealth Amid Tax Controversy

Reform UK proposes a 10-year residency permit for wealthy migrants for £250,000, allowing them tax exemption on overseas income. Leader Nigel Farage claims proceeds will aid low-income workers. Critics argue it's a 'tax cut for billionaires' and unlikely to attract genuine investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:45 IST
Britannia Card: Luring Wealth Amid Tax Controversy

Reform UK, Britain's populist political faction, unveiled a new policy proposal on Monday that could reshape the landscape for wealthy immigrants. The party suggests selling a 10-year residency permit for £250,000, allowing affluent migrants to avoid UK taxes on overseas earnings and assets.

This initiative sets the stage for fresh electoral clashes with the ruling Labour Party, which has recently tightened regulations on 'non-doms' who pay minimal taxes on foreign income. Nigel Farage of Reform UK argues that funds from the program would be directed to Britain's lowest earners.

However, concerns arise from the finance sector. British finance minister Rachel Reeves criticizes it as a 'tax cut for foreign billionaires.' The Institute for Fiscal Studies expresses uncertainty regarding its fiscal impact, depending on whether intending participants would have entered the UK without such incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025