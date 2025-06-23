Iranians Abroad Torn on U.S. Intervention in Iran-Israel Conflict

The recent U.S. intervention in the Iran-Israel conflict has elicited mixed reactions among the Iranian diaspora. Concerns over relatives' safety and the effectiveness of a bombing campaign to instigate change in Tehran dominate discussions.

Despite U.S. officials' statements denying ambitions for regime change, some members of the diaspora view the intervention as a potential catalyst for toppling Iran's hardline rulers, reminiscent of Reza Pahlavi's call for Western-led change.

Fears persist about potential chaos similar to Libya's post-Gaddafi instability, with concerns that Iran's leadership could retaliate, endangering the region further. The situation remains tense, with divergent opinions on the best path forward.

