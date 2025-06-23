Trump Declares Iranian Sites 'Totally Destroyed'

In a bold statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that Iranian sites targeted in U.S. military strikes over the weekend were 'totally destroyed.' His comments came via a post on Truth Social, where he condemned some media outlets for their portrayal of the damages as merely 'pretty well destroyed.'

Trump's remarks underscore a frequent narrative of media criticism during his communications. The former president insisted that the damage to these sites was absolute, contrasting with the reports suggested by various media channels.

These declarations follow recent tensions between the U.S. and Iran, further complicating the geopolitical dynamics in the region. The specifics of the sites affected or the implications of their destruction were not immediately verified independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)