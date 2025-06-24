Left Menu

House Speaker Mike Johnson Dismisses War Powers Check Amid Iran Tensions

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed plans to advance a measure challenging President Trump's military authority against Iran. Despite bipartisan calls for a resolution, Johnson deemed it unnecessary. Iran's missile attack on a U.S. airbase in Qatar heightened tensions, as some lawmakers push for Congress's involvement in military decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:36 IST
In a significant political move, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed efforts to advance a measure aimed at checking President Donald Trump's military authority against Iran. The decision follows a missile attack by Iran on the Al Udeid U.S. airbase in Qatar, which has intensified geopolitical tensions.

Despite a bipartisan resolution introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, Johnson stated, "I don't think this is an appropriate time for war powers resolution, and I don't think it's necessary." The resolution came shortly before President Trump authorized strikes on Iranian facilities, an action some lawmakers argue requires congressional approval.

Senator Tim Kaine presented a similar resolution in the Senate, highlighting the urgency of Congress's role in military decisions. However, Johnson and fellow Republicans support Trump's decision as a legitimate use of executive authority, aimed at mitigating a potential nuclear threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

