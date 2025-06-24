Evacuation Flight Diverted Amid Middle East Tensions

An evacuation flight carrying 160 Indians, who had reached Jordan from Israel, was diverted to Kuwait due to airspace closures following Iranian strikes on US bases in the region. Originally, the flight, numbered J91254, was scheduled to fly from Amman to Delhi via Kuwait.

The mid-flight redirection occurred after Iranian attacks in retaliation for American bombings of Iran's nuclear facilities. Tensions escalated after the US joined forces with Israel to target key Iranian nuclear sites.

The passengers, part of the initial group evacuated under Operation Sindhu, are now in Kuwait awaiting further guidance. The Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, along with the Embassy, is actively monitoring the developments as evacuees maintain composure despite the extended journey.