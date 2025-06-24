Diplomatic Dodging: Trump's Call for Peace Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump confirmed that Iran had warned the U.S. ahead of its missile attack on an American base in Qatar. Calling Iran's response 'very weak,' Trump expressed gratitude for the early notice, which he said helped prevent any casualties or significant damage.

Out of the 14 missiles launched by Iran, Trump highlighted that 13 were intercepted while one was allowed to proceed as it was deemed non-threatening. Trump shared his hopes that this would be the extent of Iran's retaliation, following U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

The President optimistically suggested that Iran could now move towards 'Peace and Harmony' and mentioned encouraging Israel to follow a similar path. Trump assured Americans that no U.S. lives were lost in the incident.

