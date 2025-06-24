Hope for Veteran Leader VS Achuthanandan as Health Shows Improvement

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan is experiencing a slight improvement in health following a recent cardiac attack. The 99-year-old was admitted to a private hospital and remains in intensive care, doctors reported on Tuesday.

Achuthanandan, a pivotal figure in Kerala's political landscape, is under the supervision of a special medical team, including a cardiologist, nephrologist, and neurologist. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the hospital but refrained from commenting publicly.

Achuthanandan, who ailed from age-related health concerns, has not participated actively in public affairs recently. Renowned for his long service since the foundation of the CPI(M) in 1964, he served as Kerala's Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and had an extensive electoral career.

