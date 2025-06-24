Fragile Ceasefire: Escalations Between Israel and Iran Amid Trump-Brokered Truce
Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire after a 12-day conflict, brokered by President Donald Trump. However, tensions remain high as both sides allegedly violated the ceasefire with new missile attacks. Amid worsening humanitarian conditions, evacuation efforts are underway, and the international community monitors the fragile peace.
In a tentative step towards peace, Israel and Iran accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to end a 12-day conflict. This dramatic development follows retaliatory missile strikes that devastated cities and caused numerous casualties, notably hitting a U.S. base in Qatar.
Tensions remain, as Israeli military intelligence reported further Iranian missile launches after the ceasefire took effect, casting doubt on the truce's longevity. Both sides continue to exchange threats amid evacuations of foreign nationals and renewed military posturing.
The humanitarian toll is severe, with hospitals inundated with casualties and civilians facing dire conditions. As diplomatic pressure mounts, international stakeholders like Egypt and Saudi Arabia urge restraint to prevent a re-escalation.
