Macron Urges Vigilance Amidst Iranian Nuclear Concerns
French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the risks of clandestine nuclear enrichment by Iran, urging negotiators to maintain contact. He plans to discuss the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump at the upcoming NATO summit in the Hague.
During his visit to Norway, French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the potential dangers posed by Iran's covert nuclear enrichment activities.
Macron emphasized the necessity for negotiators to remain vigilant and engaged in dialogue to address these risks effectively.
He announced plans to discuss this crucial issue with U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in the Hague, underlining the international efforts needed to tackle the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
