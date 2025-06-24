Russia Welcomes Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel: A Hope for Sustainable Peace
Russia has expressed support for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, with the Kremlin hopeful for sustainability. Despite reports of violations, Moscow emphasizes diplomatic solutions. Russian officials consider the ceasefire a positive step towards peace, highlighting international efforts to mediate the agreement.
Russia has expressed optimism regarding the recently announced ceasefire between Iran and Israel, labeling it as a significant diplomatic achievement.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed hopes for the truce's longevity, while emphasizing Russia's longstanding advocacy for non-military resolutions to regional conflicts.
Despite reports of violations, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted international mediation efforts, calling for political dialogue going forward.
