Russia Welcomes Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel: A Hope for Sustainable Peace

Russia has expressed optimism regarding the recently announced ceasefire between Iran and Israel, labeling it as a significant diplomatic achievement.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed hopes for the truce's longevity, while emphasizing Russia's longstanding advocacy for non-military resolutions to regional conflicts.

Despite reports of violations, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted international mediation efforts, calling for political dialogue going forward.

