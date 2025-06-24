Left Menu

Russia Welcomes Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel: A Hope for Sustainable Peace

Russia has expressed support for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, with the Kremlin hopeful for sustainability. Despite reports of violations, Moscow emphasizes diplomatic solutions. Russian officials consider the ceasefire a positive step towards peace, highlighting international efforts to mediate the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:03 IST
Russia Welcomes Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel: A Hope for Sustainable Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has expressed optimism regarding the recently announced ceasefire between Iran and Israel, labeling it as a significant diplomatic achievement.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed hopes for the truce's longevity, while emphasizing Russia's longstanding advocacy for non-military resolutions to regional conflicts.

Despite reports of violations, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted international mediation efforts, calling for political dialogue going forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025