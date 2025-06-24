Trump Warns Israel: Ceasefire Violations Unacceptable

U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned Israel against further bombings on Iranian soil, asserting that any such actions would be deemed a significant breach of the ceasefire he aims to facilitate between the two nations.

"Israel, do not drop those bombs. If you do, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!" Trump declared. He shared these comments on his social media platform shortly after leaving the White House.

The warning came prior to his attendance at the NATO summit in The Hague, highlighting the urgency of the situation as international diplomatic efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)