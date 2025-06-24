Left Menu

Trump Warns Israel: Ceasefire Violations Unacceptable

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Israel against bombing Iran, emphasizing that such actions would breach the ceasefire he is attempting to establish between the two nations. Trump's remarks came via a social media post preceding his departure for the NATO summit in The Hague.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:27 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned Israel against further bombings on Iranian soil, asserting that any such actions would be deemed a significant breach of the ceasefire he aims to facilitate between the two nations.

"Israel, do not drop those bombs. If you do, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!" Trump declared. He shared these comments on his social media platform shortly after leaving the White House.

The warning came prior to his attendance at the NATO summit in The Hague, highlighting the urgency of the situation as international diplomatic efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

