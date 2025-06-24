Qatar Hopes for Normalized Ties with Iran Amid Missile Tensions

Qatar's prime minister expressed optimism Tuesday about normalizing relations with Iran, following an Iranian missile strike targeting a U.S. airbase in Qatar. Despite the growing diplomatic strains, Qatar's leadership believes in strengthening ties with all parties in the region.

The prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, noted that while the missile attack left scars, it's critical that neighboring relationships are maintained peacefully. The incident, which resulted in no casualties due to advance warnings, is hoped to be a moment of diplomatic reflection.

Qatar, known for its mediating role in regional conflicts, facilitated a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran at Washington's request. The Qatari government continues to call for both nations to engage in diplomatic talks to establish a long-lasting peaceful resolution.

