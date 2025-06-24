Left Menu

Veteran Jharkhand Leader Shibu Soren Hospitalized in Delhi

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, aged 81, is admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for the past three days. Sources indicate the hospitalization is more than a routine check-up. He remains stable and continues to be under observation, highlighting his significant political legacy.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been hospitalized in a private facility in the national capital for three days, according to sources on Tuesday.

Soren, aged 81, is receiving medical care at Ganga Ram Hospital. Sources confirm it's beyond routine check-up procedures, marking ongoing health concerns.

Currently stable, Soren's health remains under observation as he continues his role as the founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, a position he has held for 38 years.

