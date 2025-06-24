Veteran Jharkhand Leader Shibu Soren Hospitalized in Delhi

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been hospitalized in a private facility in the national capital for three days, according to sources on Tuesday.

Soren, aged 81, is receiving medical care at Ganga Ram Hospital. Sources confirm it's beyond routine check-up procedures, marking ongoing health concerns.

Currently stable, Soren's health remains under observation as he continues his role as the founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, a position he has held for 38 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)