Veteran Jharkhand Leader Shibu Soren Hospitalized in Delhi
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, aged 81, is admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for the past three days. Sources indicate the hospitalization is more than a routine check-up. He remains stable and continues to be under observation, highlighting his significant political legacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren has been hospitalized in a private facility in the national capital for three days, according to sources on Tuesday.
Soren, aged 81, is receiving medical care at Ganga Ram Hospital. Sources confirm it's beyond routine check-up procedures, marking ongoing health concerns.
Currently stable, Soren's health remains under observation as he continues his role as the founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, a position he has held for 38 years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab BJP Chief Calls for Income Probe into State Political Leaders
Political Leaders React to Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
Outrage in Odisha: Political Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Gopalpur Beach Gangrape
Outcry Over Gopalpur Beach Gang Rape: Political Leaders Demand Accountability
Political Leaders on the Move: Key International Visits This June