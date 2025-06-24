Middle East Tensions: Israel-Iran Ceasefire Shattered Amid Violations
President Donald Trump claims both Israel and Iran violated a ceasefire he brokered, amidst ongoing hostilities. Despite mutual accusations, Trump urges restraint, while international leaders express concern. Tehran allegedly launches missiles post-ceasefire, sparking Israeli retaliation, highlighting persistent volatility in the region.
President Donald Trump has accused both Israel and Iran of violating the ceasefire terms he helped broker, leading to renewed tensions in an already volatile Middle East.
In a statement from the White House, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Israel and Iran's actions following the cessation of hostilities.
International leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and the Turkish government, expressed concern over the fragility of the ceasefire and the escalation of military activities.
