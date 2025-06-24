Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Trump's Struggle to Broker Peace Between Israel and Iran

President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which faltered after accusations of missile launches. Trump voiced disappointment as tensions rose with both countries accusing each other of violations. Despite diplomatic efforts, the truce remains unstable, with Trump urging Israel to restrain its military actions.

Updated: 24-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:52 IST
In a tense diplomatic development, President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, only to see it quickly unravel amidst mutual accusations of aggression. Trump, visibly frustrated, urged both nations to honor the agreement he had brokered, emphasizing the need for restraint.

The ceasefire came into effect after intense negotiations, but it was soon challenged as Israel accused Iran of breaching the terms by firing missiles. Iran, however, denied these allegations, while escalating tensions persisted with explosions and sirens reported in northern Israel.

This fragile truce reflects the longstanding animosity between the two nations. Trump's attempts to mediate have thus far proven challenging, as both sides continue to challenge his peace efforts. With tensions high, Trump issued stern warnings, particularly to Israel, to avoid further military escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

