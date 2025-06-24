Left Menu

BJP Rallies Across Jharkhand Against Hemant Soren Government

BJP workers staged protests in 264 Jharkhand blocks against the Hemant Soren-led government, citing issues like corruption and unemployment. Led by state leaders, they criticized the government's policies and vowed to continue their struggle. JMM dismissed the protests as political gimmicks.

  • India

BJP workers conducted widespread demonstrations in all 264 blocks of Jharkhand on Tuesday, targeting the Hemant Soren-led government over alleged corruption, a worsening law and order situation, and rising unemployment.

The protests were spearheaded by state BJP leaders including Babulal Marandi at Gawan block and Ravindra Kumar Rai at Rajdhanwar block, both in Giridih district. Senior leader Amar Kumar Bauri led the protests in Bokaro, revealing frustrations over government policies, including schemes like Maiya Samman Yojana.

While the BJP criticized the JMM-led government for failing to address significant issues, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha dismissed these actions as mere political stunts aimed at creating public stir without genuine concern for welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

