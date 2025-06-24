Ceasefire After Chaos: Iranians Reflect on Turmoil

After enduring 12 days of relentless Israeli airstrikes, Iranians breathed a sigh of relief at the news of a surprise ceasefire on Tuesday. The airstrikes had killed hundreds and caused mass evacuations, leaving many desperate to return home.

In Tehran, citizens are cautiously optimistic about resuming their daily lives, though concerns about future escalations remain. Shima, a 40-year-old from Shiraz, emphasized the conflict's heavy toll on ordinary people, criticizing the 'war-mongering policies' of authorities.

As the ceasefire is welcomed, there are fears about potential violations and government crackdowns on dissenters. Despite the calming of airstrike sirens, the economic impact of sanctions and enduring political tensions loom over the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)