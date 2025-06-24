Left Menu

Echoes of Emergency: Vigilance and Democratic Resilience

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar highlighted the Emergency as a time of suppressed freedoms and stressed the importance of vigilance to protect democratic values. He released two books by Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on the subject, emphasizing their value for future generations. Dignitaries attended the event.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar strongly criticized the Emergency period, describing it as an 'era of atrocities' where democratic liberties were quashed. Addressing an event, he reiterated the importance of vigilance to preserve democratic principles.

Governor Arlekar praised two books by Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, portraying them as crucial resources for those unfamiliar with the historical period. The books document the hardships faced during the 21-month Emergency and the subsequent restoration of democracy.

Emphasizing the inalienable right to freedom of expression, Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer traced the evolution of India's Constitution. Esteemed guests, including former university vice chancellors and judges, were present at the gathering.

